ValuEngine Lowers NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:BIMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of BIMI stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. NF Energy Saving has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.
NF Energy Saving Company Profile
