ValuEngine Downgrades Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) to Hold

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Glassbridge Enterprises stock remained flat at $$95.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46. Glassbridge Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24.

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($44.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

