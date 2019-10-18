Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 47,765 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF comprises about 1.0% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.32% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth $294,000.

Shares of PJUL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,737. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

