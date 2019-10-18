Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned 10.42% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,268,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BJUL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

