Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 271,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,290. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.