Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $101,000 Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,606,413,000 after purchasing an additional 952,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,196,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $494,807,000 after acquiring an additional 570,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,991,095 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $470,630,000 after acquiring an additional 63,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 24.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $411,258,000 after acquiring an additional 686,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 45,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,917. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $420,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,041 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

