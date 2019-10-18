Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTL. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price objective on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Shares of CTL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,839,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,693. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

