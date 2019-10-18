Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 241.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,909,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Welltower by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,233,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,186,000 after purchasing an additional 760,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,842,000 after purchasing an additional 596,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.72. 33,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,303. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.21. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $92.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WELL. Barclays cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wood & Company reissued an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

