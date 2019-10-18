USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) Stock Price Up 0%

USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.98 and last traded at $50.98, approximately 6 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,179 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 81.42% of USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF worth $85,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

