USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 30th total of 995,700 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Shares of USAK opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.42. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $22.64.
USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $133.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Jason R. Bates bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,155 shares in the company, valued at $992,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy W. Guin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,452.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,896 shares of company stock worth $289,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 26.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 213.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 271,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 184,736 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 79.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
About USA Truck
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.
