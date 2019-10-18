USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 30th total of 995,700 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of USAK opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.42. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $133.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. USA Truck had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on USAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price target on USA Truck and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens started coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on USA Truck from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, CFO Jason R. Bates bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,155 shares in the company, valued at $992,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy W. Guin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,452.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,896 shares of company stock worth $289,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 26.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,620 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 213.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 271,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 184,736 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 79.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium to long-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services.

