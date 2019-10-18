US Capital Advisors Weighs in on EnLink Midstream LLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.36, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $108,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Barry E. Davis acquired 136,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,614.29%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.