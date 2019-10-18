US Capital Advisors Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08).

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altus Midstream from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altus Midstream in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

ALTM opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

In other Altus Midstream news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter worth about $28,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

