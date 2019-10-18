Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as low as $2.19. Urban One shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 2,582 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Urban One alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $91.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.57 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 102.97% and a net margin of 31.49%.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.