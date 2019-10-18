Uptrennd Achieves Market Cap of $27,049.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $27,049.00 and $1,490.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,545,951 tokens.

Uptrennd's official website is www.uptrennd.com

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

