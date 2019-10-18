Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $232.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

UNTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

