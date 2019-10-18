Uniqure Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,035 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,070% compared to the average volume of 174 put options.

Shares of QURE opened at $44.51 on Friday. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,232.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. On average, analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $224,906.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,229 shares of company stock worth $1,802,041. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,688,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 3,265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,023,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after buying an additional 1,963,390 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,163,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,158,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Uniqure by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.