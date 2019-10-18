Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QURE. Mizuho started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

Get Uniqure alerts:

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. 17,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,987. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,232.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Uniqure will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $388,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $224,906.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,041. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $618,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Uniqure by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,688,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $83,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Uniqure during the second quarter worth $2,147,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.