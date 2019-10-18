Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Releases Earnings Results

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.51. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $49.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

