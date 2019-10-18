Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Union Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:UNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

UNB stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.51. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.