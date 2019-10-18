Uniform Fiscal Object Trading 4.8% Lower This Week (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a market cap of $305,682.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $13.77 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,838,476,262 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins

Buying and Selling Uniform Fiscal Object

Uniform Fiscal Object can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $7.50, $5.60, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

