UGAS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.65 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 18th. UGAS has a market cap of $9.34 million and $1.65 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00043017 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.30 or 0.06123901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042376 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

