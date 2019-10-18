UBS Group Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €12.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.45 ($19.13).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €12.55 ($14.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.46. K&S has a 1-year low of €11.89 ($13.82) and a 1-year high of €18.63 ($21.66).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

