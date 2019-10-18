UBS Group Analysts Give Air France KLM (EPA:AF) a €10.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.10 ($9.42) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.57 ($12.30).

Shares of Air France KLM stock opened at €10.24 ($11.90) on Tuesday. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.73.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

