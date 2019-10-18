UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $612,000 Investment in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NanoString Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 101.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 946,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 477,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.72. 1,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.76. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $765.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.19.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. The business had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $37,127.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 35,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $899,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,098. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

