UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,843 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.8% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 11,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,073. The company has a market cap of $899.35 million, a P/E ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 1.62. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 482,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $305,984.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 294,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,780.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

