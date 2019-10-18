UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.48. 1,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $559.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.24. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 180.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

