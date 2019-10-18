UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $600,000 Stake in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firefly Value Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 2,480,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 863,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 26.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,829.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,435.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. AdvanSix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $658.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $345.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASIX. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CL King began coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

