UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 188.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

VBK traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.19. 66,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,132. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

