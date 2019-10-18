Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 318,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,486. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

