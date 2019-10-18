U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

