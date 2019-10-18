U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

