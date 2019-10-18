Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $58,520.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $54,200.00.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $62,055.00.
TWLO stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -136.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 335.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $7,949,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.