Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $58,520.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $54,200.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total transaction of $62,055.00.

TWLO stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -136.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 335.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $7,949,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.