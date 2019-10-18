Twele Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after buying an additional 6,830,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after buying an additional 3,899,300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,008,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,576,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.03. 2,395,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,507,992. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

