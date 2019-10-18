Twele Capital Management Inc. Buys 119 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.23. 23,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,382. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $92.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.