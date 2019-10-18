Twele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.02. 102,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,483. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.79 and its 200 day moving average is $293.70.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.