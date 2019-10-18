Tucows (TSE:TC) Trading Down 1.2%

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$71.80 and last traded at C$71.80, 850 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $775.20 million and a P/E ratio of 50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.54.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$112.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

