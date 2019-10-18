TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti started coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 87,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,704. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. TTEC has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $392.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,497 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $278,522.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,950. Corporate insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

