TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS TSGTY remained flat at $$30.45 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Get TSINGTAO BREWER/S alerts:

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TSINGTAO BREWER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSINGTAO BREWER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.