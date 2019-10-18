TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS TSGTY remained flat at $$30.45 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $34.83.
About TSINGTAO BREWER/S
