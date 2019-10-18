Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of TGVSF remained flat at $$28.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares.
About Tryg A/S
Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.