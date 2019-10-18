Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TGVSF remained flat at $$28.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares.

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through: Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments.

