TrustNote Trading Up 10% This Week (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. TrustNote has a total market cap of $36,432.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustNote has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One TrustNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00227770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.01108542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089965 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrustNote

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin . TrustNote’s official website is trustnote.org . The official message board for TrustNote is medium.com/trustnote

TrustNote Coin Trading

TrustNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

