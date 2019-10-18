Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.46. 20,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $653,712.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 41.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

