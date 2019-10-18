Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Research Coverage Started at Peel Hunt

Research analysts at Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective (down from GBX 155 ($2.03)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 153.83 ($2.01).

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 153 ($2.00) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 156.60 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 146.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.75.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) by GBX (0.09) ($0.00). On average, analysts expect that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 745.9999483 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 36,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £52,848.51 ($69,055.94).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

