Tristel (LON:TSTL) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Tristel (LON:TSTL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:TSTL opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. Tristel has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 333 ($4.35).

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

