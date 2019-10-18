Tristel (LON:TSTL) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Tristel (LON:TSTL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:TSTL opened at GBX 295 ($3.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82. Tristel has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 333 ($4.35).
Tristel Company Profile
