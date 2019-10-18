Trinity Network Credit (TNC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,969.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $694,812.00 and approximately $2,969.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

