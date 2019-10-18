Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRN. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 108,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 116,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.99. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

