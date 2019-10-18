Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.78

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.78 and traded as low as $9.21. Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 945,196 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $39.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

About Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production Plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. It operates nine licenses in Trinidad and Tobago with assets onshore and offshore on the west and east coast. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.