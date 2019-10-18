Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Scotiabank currently has $0.10 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TREVF. CIBC downgraded shares of Trevali Mining to a sell rating and set a $0.15 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

TREVF stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.54.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

