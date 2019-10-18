Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,491.25

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,491.25 ($19.49) and last traded at GBX 1,486 ($19.42), with a volume of 217875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,457.50 ($19.04).

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,434.22 ($18.74).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,312.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,317.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.60%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider John Rogers purchased 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, for a total transaction of £575.96 ($752.59).

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

