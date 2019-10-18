TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other TransUnion news, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $8,690,137.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,242 shares in the company, valued at $659,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,704 shares of company stock worth $20,068,465. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,757. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $85.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

