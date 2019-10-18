Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.58

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.58 and traded as high as $28.55. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 343 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a market cap of $253.69 million, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) by 232.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

